Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stake Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BE. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.93.

Shares of BE stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 3.66. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 545.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,852,350. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.