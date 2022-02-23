BLink (BLINK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $6,158.00

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One BLink coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLink has traded down 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. BLink has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $6,158.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BLink alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00036621 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00109402 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a coin. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 184,347,125 coins. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockmason is a world-class developer of blockchain technology, focused on building the foundational base-layer frameworks that support the blockchain revolution. Its first product, the Credit Protocol, is designed to provide a standardized, secure and reliable means for recording and storing mutually-confirmed debt or credit obligations on the blockchain. Lndr, one of the first mobile dApps, leverages the blockchain to allow friends to quickly split bills or record and settle casual debts and IOUs. “

Buying and Selling BLink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.