BlackRock Inc. Sells 111,539 Shares of Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.73% of Clene worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Clene by 110.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $643,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Clene Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.42. The company has a current ratio of 13.54, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

In related news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 101,352 shares of Clene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Matlin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 121,352 shares of company stock valued at $397,702 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

