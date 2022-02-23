BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,065,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,539 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.73% of Clene worth $7,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Clene by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Clene during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Clene in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. 15.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $73,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 121,352 shares of company stock valued at $397,702. 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CLNN. Zacks Investment Research cut Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Clene from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

CLNN stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.53, a current ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Clene Inc. has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $17.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.42.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

