BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG)

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,012,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,643,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Markforged as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $135,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $328,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the second quarter worth $2,370,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKFG opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.96. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,408 shares of company stock worth $1,072,240.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKFG. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

