BlackRock Inc. Invests $5.50 Million in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 782,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Berkshire Grey as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $34,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Grey during the third quarter worth $159,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the second quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BGRY opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.86. Berkshire Grey Inc has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $13.45.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Berkshire Grey (BGRY)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY).
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.