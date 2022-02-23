BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.08% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,750,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 14,969.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.75. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.89. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42.

In related news, insider Seggern Christopher Von purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on XENE shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

