BlackRock Inc. Increases Stake in Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.71% of Apollo Investment worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 17.6% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 61,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 25.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AINV shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AINV opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. Apollo Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $857.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.03%.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: AINV) , a Maryland corporation organized on February 2, 2004, is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (”BDC”) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the ”1940 Act”).

