BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,669 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.67% of Five Star Bancorp worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FSBC. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 285.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSBC stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. Five Star Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $33.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.11.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.11. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 47.76%. The business had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

