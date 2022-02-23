BlackRock Inc. Buys 27,740 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.72% of Merus worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 20,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 36.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 40.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS opened at $25.30 on Wednesday. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09. The company has a market cap of $981.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

Merus Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

