BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch Sells 3,427 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ BL opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.
BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.
BlackLine Company Profile
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
