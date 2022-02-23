BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch Sells 3,427 Shares

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $243,762.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ BL opened at $69.75 on Wednesday. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.52 and a 12 month high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in BlackLine by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in BlackLine by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in BlackLine by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities cut their target price on BlackLine from $163.00 to $145.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.60.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.