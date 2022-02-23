BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a report issued on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BJRI. TheStreet downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $31.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $733.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.13. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.09.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $758,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,048,000 after buying an additional 36,853 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

