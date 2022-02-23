BitCore (BTX) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. BitCore has a market cap of $1.84 million and $187,443.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,299.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,643.55 or 0.06902303 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.37 or 0.00280336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.82 or 0.00767169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015263 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00069656 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.01 or 0.00394299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.94 or 0.00219177 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

