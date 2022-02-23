BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Down 29.3% Over Last Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $131,140.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00265749 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00075520 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00089853 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,659,708,632 coins and its circulating supply is 10,887,833,641 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars.

