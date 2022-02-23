Bitcoin Private Price Tops $1.80 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $324.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $1.80 or 0.00004633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.61 or 0.00268835 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00074221 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.42 or 0.00091037 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002746 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

