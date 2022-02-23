Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.250-$16.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.70 billion-$10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.34 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.08. 964,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,582,850. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.24. Biogen has a 12 month low of $207.61 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $217.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Biogen from $316.00 to $259.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $291.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Biogen by 2,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Biogen by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

