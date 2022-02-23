BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $17.75

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.75, but opened at $16.50. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 31,667 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BCRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.36.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $367,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCRX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,299 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,097,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,430 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,039,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,948,000 after buying an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Finally, RP Management LLC bought a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

