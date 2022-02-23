BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60,000.00 and the lowest is $40,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.
On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10.
About BioCardia (Get Rating)
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
