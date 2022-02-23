BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $50,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to announce sales of $50,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60,000.00 and the lowest is $40,000.00. BioCardia also reported sales of $50,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year sales of $500,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150,000.00 to $1.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $560,000.00, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioCardia.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioCardia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BioCardia by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 25,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.95. BioCardia has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brands. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

