Binemon One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.20 Million (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Binemon has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Binemon coin can now be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Binemon has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $12.20 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binemon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,619.54 or 0.06957818 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,640.26 or 0.99977125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00049866 BTC.

About Binemon

Binemon's total supply is 934,870,751 coins and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 coins.

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

