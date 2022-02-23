BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Plans $3.00 Semi-annual Dividend

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the mining company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
BHP Group has increased its dividend payment by 155.1% over the last three years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.
NYSE BHP opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after purchasing an additional 323,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 128,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
