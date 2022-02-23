BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Plans $3.00 Semi-annual Dividend

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the mining company on Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

BHP Group has increased its dividend payment by 155.1% over the last three years. BHP Group has a payout ratio of 103.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect BHP Group to earn $6.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

NYSE BHP opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.67. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($29.72) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,400 ($32.64) to GBX 2,300 ($31.28) in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BHP Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.20 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $784.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,018,926 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after purchasing an additional 323,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,926 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 128,212 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,126 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 31,556 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

