BHP Group (LON:BHP) to Issue Dividend of $1.50

BHP Group (LON:BHP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share on Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,555.50 ($34.75) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £129.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34. BHP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,774.56 ($24.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,613 ($35.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,354.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,166.31.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.60) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.80) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($28.56) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($32.64) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,000 ($27.20) to GBX 2,350 ($31.96) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,263.75 ($30.79).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

