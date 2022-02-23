Berenberg Bank Trims Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Target Price to €20.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €20.50 ($23.30) to €20.00 ($22.73) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RYAAY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.86) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.05.

Ryanair stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.91. 5,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,798. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $95.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,465,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $866,255,000 after acquiring an additional 510,683 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Ryanair by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,862,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,172,000 after acquiring an additional 294,131 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,175,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,638,000 after acquiring an additional 285,162 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $30,945,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,777,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 264,133 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

