Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€269.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) received a €269.00 ($305.68) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.20% from the stock’s current price.
ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €281.00 ($319.32) price target on Allianz in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €265.00 ($301.14) price target on Allianz in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €275.00 ($312.50) price target on Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays set a €240.00 ($272.73) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on Allianz in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €250.67 ($284.85).
ALV stock opened at €206.60 ($234.77) on Monday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is €218.53 and its 200-day moving average is €205.45.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
