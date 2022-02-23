Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BLPH has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.32. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -0.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 242.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

