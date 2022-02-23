Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Belden also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDC shares. boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.00.

NYSE:BDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.78. 708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,911. Belden has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.01.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 111,078 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Belden by 991.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 125,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,218,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Belden by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 83,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

