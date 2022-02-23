Bel Fuse (BELFB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Bel Fuse to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BELFB opened at $11.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $147.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.98. Bel Fuse has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BELFB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,729 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bel Fuse in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

