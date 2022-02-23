Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SKIN traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.46. 223,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,652. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKIN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 436.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 555,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,588,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after acquiring an additional 227,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 63.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 133,693 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Beauty Health by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 73,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $1,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

