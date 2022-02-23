Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of SKIN traded up $4.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 203,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,652. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Beauty Health has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $30.17.
SKIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.56.
About Beauty Health (Get Rating)
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
