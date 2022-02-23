Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 100.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 61.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,846,000 after buying an additional 396,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 10.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,274,000 after buying an additional 345,588 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 590.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 199,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,402,000 after buying an additional 171,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 697,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,723,000 after buying an additional 163,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 20.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,600,000 after buying an additional 137,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $2,151,161.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BEAM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

BEAM stock opened at $65.14 on Wednesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.34 and a 12-month high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

