Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $286,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,358 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pure Storage by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,937,000 after buying an additional 32,463 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Pure Storage by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,275,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,917,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Pure Storage by 7.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.35.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $562.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 29,311 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $921,830.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 26,444 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $867,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

