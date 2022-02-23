Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $245,000 Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OGE Energy by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after buying an additional 218,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OGE Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after buying an additional 293,204 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $35.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $38.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

