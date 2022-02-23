Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,328 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,422,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $295,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $669,965,000 after acquiring an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,987,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $443,246,000 after acquiring an additional 509,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total value of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

