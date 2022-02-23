Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 22.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $203,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

KTB stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

