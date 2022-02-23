Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,967 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 21.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,783,739,000 after buying an additional 4,509,355 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 86.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 32,488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.3% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 105.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,098,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,246,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Stephens upgraded shares of Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.30.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

