Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 4,987 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $14.92 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.82 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 272.73%.

In other news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

