Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Baxter International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $84.46 on Monday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

