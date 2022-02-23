Baxter International (BAX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Baxter International (NYSE: BAX) in the last few weeks:

2/18/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $93.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $99.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Baxter International is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Baxter International was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2022 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Baxter saw strong performance across all of its business units in third-quarter 2021. Solid geographical performances are also encouraging. Regulatory approvals, product launches and buyouts are primary highlights. Expansion in both margins fuels further optimism. Potential in acute therapies, surgical portfolio and renal-care space are promising. A robust product portfolio is impressive. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Baxter’s third quarter results were better than expected. Yet, cut-throat competition in the MedTech markets remains a woe. Increase in selling, general and administrative expenses is concerning. Surge in infections due to the Delta variant dragged the market on a global basis, leading to a slowdown on new patient diagnosis. The company underperformed the S&P 500 over the past six months.”

1/7/2022 – Baxter International was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

1/7/2022 – Baxter International is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $92.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Baxter International had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $93.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.66. 89,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,938. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Baxter International Inc alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter worth $778,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 903,556 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,561,000 after acquiring an additional 30,448 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,024,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,819,000 after purchasing an additional 113,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.