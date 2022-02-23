Bath Savings Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.7% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $25,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 62.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Intuit by 48.1% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 93.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 104.2% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $481.73. 38,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.15 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.31.

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.05.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile (Get Rating)

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.