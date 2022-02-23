Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 793 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bath Savings Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,204,000. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 98,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,158,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,737,000 after acquiring an additional 91,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $441,000.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. 72,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,855,472. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.96 and a 52 week high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

