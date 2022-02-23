Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases 5,667 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,329 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 327,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 36,771 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 80,354 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,315,000 after buying an additional 47,654 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,311,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 31,350 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.49.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $658,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,308,658.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,177 shares of company stock worth $9,173,208. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.51. 149,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.14. The stock has a market cap of $209.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $105.36 and a one year high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

