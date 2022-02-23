Bath Savings Trust Co Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,609. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $122.92 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

