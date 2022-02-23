Bath Savings Trust Co Has $11.39 Million Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Northcoast Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.97.

Shares of NYSE:SHW traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,296. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.61%.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

