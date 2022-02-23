Bath Savings Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 415.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Trimble by 17.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Trimble by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.40. 24,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

