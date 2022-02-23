Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.34.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

