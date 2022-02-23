Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 million, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.34.
About Barnwell Industries
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnwell Industries (BRN)
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.