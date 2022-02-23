Barclays Upgrades Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to “Equal Weight”

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CRZBY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from €7.00 ($7.95) to €10.00 ($11.36) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRZBY opened at $10.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.54. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $10.55.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZBY. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commerzbank by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Commerzbank during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Commerzbank by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.