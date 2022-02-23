Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 199.16 ($2.71). 56,390,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,643,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.57. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The company has a market capitalization of £33.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.40) price objective on Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 260.75 ($3.55).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

