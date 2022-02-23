Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4 Per Share

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:BARC traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 199.16 ($2.71). 56,390,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,643,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.57. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The company has a market capitalization of £33.37 billion and a PE ratio of 6.44.
In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total value of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).
Barclays Company Profile
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
