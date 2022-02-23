Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2022

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.

Shares of BLX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

See Also

Earnings History for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S.A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.