Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 37.65%.
Shares of BLX opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $615.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.98.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile
