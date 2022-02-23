BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.69

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.69 and traded as high as $7.00. BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 398,700 shares traded.
Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65.
BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BDORY)
Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.
