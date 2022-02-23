Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNDSF. HSBC upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSF remained flat at $$1.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,236. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

