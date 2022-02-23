B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

BTG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 564,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,121. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

BTG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 3,608.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 445.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

